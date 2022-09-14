Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.