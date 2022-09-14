Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

