Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $6.57 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

