Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 966 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

ITW opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

