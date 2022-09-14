Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 15,102 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

