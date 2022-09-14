O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.