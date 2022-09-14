Toroso Investments LLC Buys 39,432 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Robinhood Markets worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $5,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 62,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

