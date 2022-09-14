SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 2.23% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 599,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 543,572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 76,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,008.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 264,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 251,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ULST opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.