Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

