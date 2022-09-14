Toroso Investments LLC Has $28.45 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.