Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 5,409 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 17,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

