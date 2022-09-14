SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lowered by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

