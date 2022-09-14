Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

