Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 345 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

