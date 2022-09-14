Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $18.67 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

ESGU opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

