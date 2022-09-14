Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,700 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

