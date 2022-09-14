Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

