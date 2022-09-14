TheStreet Downgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to D+

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ LI opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -535.89 and a beta of 0.45. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Li Auto by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

