Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UBA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.