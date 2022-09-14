Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
UBA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.