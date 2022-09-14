ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,808,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,210,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

