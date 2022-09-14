Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. Centene makes up 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 8.64% of Centene worth $4,254,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

