Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.55 Billion Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,227,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,897,736 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.57% of General Motors worth $3,552,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Motors Stock Performance
Shares of GM opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.
General Motors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.
