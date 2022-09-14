The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 6.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.72. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

