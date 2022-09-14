Capital International Sarl Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,764 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,856,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.