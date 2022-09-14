Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

