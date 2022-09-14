Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,415 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,217 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8,413.4% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,395,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $83,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,528 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.57%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

