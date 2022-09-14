Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.51 and its 200 day moving average is $556.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

