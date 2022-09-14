Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $559.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

