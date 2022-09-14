Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 194,371 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.31% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,537,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $409.33 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.46 and a 200-day moving average of $432.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.