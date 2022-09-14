Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 21,500 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

