Capital Research Global Investors Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,819,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,747,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.42% of Edison International worth $1,179,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

