Capital International Sarl Has $8.21 Million Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.15% of Legend Biotech worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.



Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

