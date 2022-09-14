Capital International Sarl Grows Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.08% of H World Group worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

