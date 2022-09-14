Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.03. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

