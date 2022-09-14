VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. abrdn plc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,076,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

