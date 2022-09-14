The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

