Capital International Sarl Purchases 2,388 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

