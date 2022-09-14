Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.