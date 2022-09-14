Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

GNRC stock opened at $213.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

