Capital International Sarl Acquires 16,316 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 3.1 %

CME opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.