Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

RDVY opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

