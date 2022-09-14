Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for 0.8% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl owned 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

