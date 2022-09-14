Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.