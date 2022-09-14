Capital International Sarl Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises 0.8% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

