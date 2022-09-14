Capital International Sarl Purchases 158 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $636.27 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $873.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

