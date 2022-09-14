Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.06% of AES worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

