SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $384.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.52. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

