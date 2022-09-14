iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,108 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46.

