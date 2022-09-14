Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE HLT opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

