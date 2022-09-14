Capital International Sarl Has $15.47 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 461,437 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,272 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 294,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.